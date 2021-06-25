Motivational Speaker In Custody After Failing To Comply With COVID Rules

A Victorian who works as a motivational speaker has been taken into custody in Perth, with reasons being he failed to comply with strict quarantine laws.

The 49 year old man arrived in Perth on Wednesday, and was ordered to follow the self-quarantine direction for 14 days.

The alleged provided false information when travelling across the country, after police discovered his extensive rule breaks as he was arrested in Fremantle.

With a plan to give motivational speakers to the community, the accused has now been refused bail.

"Police will allege the man had been NSW and Queensland in the 14 days prior to his arrival in WA," a statement read.

He will appear in Perth's Magistrates Court on July 23, with reviews underway to uncover the extent of any potential health risk.

Get the latest breaking news from SCA newsrooms around Australia. Short, simple and everything you need to know.