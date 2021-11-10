Mötley Crüe Celebrates 40 Years Of Their Debut Album Too Fast For Love

Celebrating 40 Years Since Mötley Crüe Released Their Debut Album Too Fast For Love

November 10, 1981 900 copies of the first edition of Mötley Crüe's debut album Too Fast For Love was released on the band's original label Leathür Records. Elektra Records signed the band the following year, at which point the album was remixed and partially re-recorded. This re-release, with a different track listing and slightly different artwork has become the standard version from which all later reissues derive.

The album reached #77 on the Billboard 200 album chart in the United States, and would ultimately reach platinum status and in 2017 Rolling Stone magazine would rank the album at 22nd in the list of "The 100 Greatest Metal Albums of All Time".

Too Fast for Love was also the earliest of seven consecutive Mötley Crüe studio albums to be certified gold or platinum in the US with the cover being a homage to The Rolling Stones' 1971 album Sticky Fingers.

Live Wire Debuted 1982 and Peaked #24 Hot Rock and Alternative Songs via Billboard Magazine.

Over the bands 40 year career, The Crüe have accumulated worldwide album sales exceeding 100 million. With 7 platinum and multi-platinum albums, 22 Top 40 mainstream rock hits, 6 Top 20 pop singles, 3 GRAMMY nominations, 4 New York Times best-sellers and even landed a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The rest is History

Nikki Sixx talks to Triple M about the odd jobs he would do to fund projects when Mötley Crüe first started. Recalling a time in his early career when he was arrested by two police officers on horseback at a Rolling Stones concert for rolling joints for cash.

