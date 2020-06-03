Mötley Crüe Finally Postponed Their Stadium Tour

Too fast for love, more like too slow to announce, the "biggest" comeback tour ever, Mötley Crüe 'The Stadium Tour' has finally been postponed.

The North American summer tour that was due to kick off this month has been postponed to 2021, due to obvious reasons.

The massive stadium tour was the first since Mötley Crüe farewelled the world in 2015 and with Poison, Def Leppard and Joan Jett completing the line-up this was bringing glam rock back to the masses.

Announcing the news this week the band said "The official decision has been made to move all 2020 North American Stadium Tour dates into the summer of 2021".

See the official announcement:





Mötley Crüe famously signed a contract in 2015 vowing never to reunite after their final tour, but in true Crüe style, they destroyed the document for this tour, giving their new found fan base the chance to see them live, following the worldwide success of the film The Dirt, based on the band's tell all book by the same name.

