Mötley Crüe Have Announced Their Reunion Tour Dates
JUST IN
Image: Mötley Crüe, supplied
The reunion that broke the internet last week, Mötley Crüe are back and have announced their highly anticipated North American tour dates.
Joining The Crüe on this huge tour is Def Leppard, Poison and the surprise addition of Joan Jett.
Kicking off in Miami at the Hard Rock Stadium in July, before the tour takes the epic line-up across North America, with no other dates on the horizon, Aussie audiences might need to book a rock-vactaion.
Mötley Crüe famously signed a contract to never reform, but in true Crüe style blew the contract up for this tour following the massive demand for a new wave of fans, following the success of their biopic The Dirt.
Tour dates:
Tuesday, July 7 – Miami, FL @ Hard Rock Stadium
Thursday, July 9 – Orlando, FL @ Camping World Stadium
Saturday, July 11 – Charlotte, NC @ Bank of America Stadium
Tuesday, July 14 – Arlington, TX @ Globe Life Field
Wednesday, July 15 – Houston, TX @ Minute Maid Park
Sunday, July 19 – San Francisco, CA @ Oracle Park
Thursday, July 23 – San Diego, CA @ Petco Park
Saturday, July 25 – Phoenix, AZ @ State Farm Stadium
Sunday, August 9 – Atlanta, GA @ SunTrust Park
Tuesday, August 11 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium
Thursday, August 13 – Buffalo, NY @ New Era Field
Saturday, August 15 – Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park
Sunday, August 16 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PNC Park
Tuesday, August 18 – Milwaukee, WI @ Miller Park
Thursday, August 20 – Detroit, MI @ Comerica Park
Saturday, August 22 – Washington, D.C. @ Nationals Park
Sunday, August 23 – Flushing, NY @ Citi Field
Tuesday, August 25 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park
Friday, August 28 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field
Sunday, August 30 – Denver, CO @ Coors Field
Wednesday, September 2 – Seattle, WA @ T-Mobile Park
Saturday, September 5 – Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium
More info here: https://www.motley.com/
Want more MMM Hard N Heavy? There’s even more Triple M stations that rock on DAB+ radio and download our app from iTunes or Google Play and get MMM Aussie, MMM Country, MMM Classic Rock, MMM Greatest Hits, and now MMM Hard N Heavy.
For all that matters in Triple M Rock News: