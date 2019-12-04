Mötley Crüe Have Announced Their Reunion Tour Dates

The reunion that broke the internet last week, Mötley Crüe are back and have announced their highly anticipated North American tour dates.

Joining The Crüe on this huge tour is Def Leppard, Poison and the surprise addition of Joan Jett.

Kicking off in Miami at the Hard Rock Stadium in July, before the tour takes the epic line-up across North America, with no other dates on the horizon, Aussie audiences might need to book a rock-vactaion.

Mötley Crüe famously signed a contract to never reform, but in true Crüe style blew the contract up for this tour following the massive demand for a new wave of fans, following the success of their biopic The Dirt.



Tour dates:

Tuesday, July 7 – Miami, FL @ Hard Rock Stadium

Thursday, July 9 – Orlando, FL @ Camping World Stadium

Saturday, July 11 – Charlotte, NC @ Bank of America Stadium

Tuesday, July 14 – Arlington, TX @ Globe Life Field

Wednesday, July 15 – Houston, TX @ Minute Maid Park

Sunday, July 19 – San Francisco, CA @ Oracle Park

Thursday, July 23 – San Diego, CA @ Petco Park

Saturday, July 25 – Phoenix, AZ @ State Farm Stadium

Sunday, August 9 – Atlanta, GA @ SunTrust Park

Tuesday, August 11 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium

Thursday, August 13 – Buffalo, NY @ New Era Field

Saturday, August 15 – Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park

Sunday, August 16 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PNC Park

Tuesday, August 18 – Milwaukee, WI @ Miller Park

Thursday, August 20 – Detroit, MI @ Comerica Park

Saturday, August 22 – Washington, D.C. @ Nationals Park

Sunday, August 23 – Flushing, NY @ Citi Field

Tuesday, August 25 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park

Friday, August 28 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field

Sunday, August 30 – Denver, CO @ Coors Field

Wednesday, September 2 – Seattle, WA @ T-Mobile Park

Saturday, September 5 – Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium

More info here: https://www.motley.com/



