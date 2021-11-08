Mötley Crüe's Nikki Sixx Busted Rolling Joints For Cash

Nikki Sixx Throws Back To When He Would Roll Doobies For Cash!

Mötley Crüe's Nikki Sixx talks to Triple M about the odd jobs he would do to fund projects when Mötley Crüe first started. Recalling a time in his early career when he was arrested by two police officers on horseback at a Rolling Stones concert for rolling joints for cash.

