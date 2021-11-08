Mötley Crüe's Nikki Sixx Busted Rolling Joints For Cash

Cops On Horseback Snagged Him!

Article heading image for Mötley Crüe's Nikki Sixx Busted Rolling Joints For Cash

Getty

Nikki Sixx Throws Back To When He Would Roll Doobies For Cash!

Mötley Crüe's Nikki Sixx talks to Triple M about the odd jobs he would do to fund projects when Mötley Crüe first started. Recalling a time in his early career when he was arrested by two police officers on horseback at a Rolling Stones concert for rolling joints for cash.

8 November 2021

