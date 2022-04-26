Motor Ace's Damian Birchall Costin Talks Returning From A 17 Year Hiatus

Triple M Nights With Dave Gleeson

Article heading image for Motor Ace's Damian Birchall Costin Talks Returning From A 17 Year Hiatus

Motor Ace return from a 17 year hiatus with 'Knock Knock'

Motor Ace drummer Damian Birchall Costin joined Gleeso on Triple M Nights. Talking their return after a 17 year hiatus, with new single ‘Knock Knock’. Damo reveals why it took so long between records, and their excitement to be back on stages across the country. 

Have a listen to the full podcast below:

Stay up to date with everything going on with the best music in the world by subscribing to Triple M Rock on LiSTNR or wherever you get your podcasts!

26 April 2022

Rock
Music
Motor Ace
Damian Birchall Costin
Listen Live!
Rock
Music
Motor Ace
Damian Birchall Costin
Rock
Music
Motor Ace
Damian Birchall Costin
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersFAQFAQAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs