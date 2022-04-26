Motor Ace's Damian Birchall Costin Talks Returning From A 17 Year Hiatus

Motor Ace return from a 17 year hiatus with 'Knock Knock'

Motor Ace drummer Damian Birchall Costin joined Gleeso on Triple M Nights. Talking their return after a 17 year hiatus, with new single ‘Knock Knock’. Damo reveals why it took so long between records, and their excitement to be back on stages across the country.

Have a listen to the full podcast below:

Stay up to date with everything going on with the best music in the world by subscribing to Triple M Rock on LiSTNR or wherever you get your podcasts!