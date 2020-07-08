MOTORBIKE ACCIDENT: Young Boy Airlifted to Brisbane Following Upper Corindi Collision

A child has been flown to Brisbane following a motorcycle accident north of Coffs Harbour on Wednesday.

At 10:30am, the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter was called to a property at Upper Corindi.

They arrived to find an 8 year old boy who had suffered serious head injuries in a collision with another motorcycle.

The patient was treated on scene by local Ambulance NSW paramedics and the Helicopter Critical Care Medical Team.

He was then airlifted to the Brisbane Children’s Hospital.

According to the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter, the young boy was in a serious but stable condition on arrival at Brisbane.

9 hours ago

Motorbike
westpac lifesaver rescue helicopter
upper corrindi
coffs harbour
