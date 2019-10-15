Two Motorcyclists Die In Yallingup Crash

Sad news overnight with the death of two motorcyclists on the South West roads.

The men aged 35 and 42 were riding their Harley Davidson motorcycles, one black and silver and the other blue and black, in a westerly direction along Wildwood Road in Yallingup.

According to WA Police, on a right hand curve near Commonage Road, the motorcycles left the road and struck separate trees.

A few moments later, a third rider part of the group found the crash scene.

The two men are from Dunsborough.

The state's road toll for 2019 now stands at 139, up 12 on this time last year.

Major Crash investigators would like to speak to anyone who saw the crash, or the three Harley

Davidson motorcycles travelling in the area prior to the crash are urged to call Crime Stoppers on

1800 333 000 or report online at www.crimestopperswa.com.au.

Members of the public living or travelling in the area that may have CCTV or dash-cam footage are

asked to upload it here