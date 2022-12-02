Motorcycle Driver Dies After Being Struck By Allegedly Stolen Vehicle

A motorcycle rider has died following a collision with a Ute that was alleged to have been stolen in the NSW Hunter area on Thursday evening.

Police had been pursuing the vehicle following reports a Ute had been stolen from a Wangi Wangi home in Lake Macquarie.

After spotting the vehicle on Main Road in Toronto, police attempted to pull the vehicle over before it fled to Fennell Bay.

During the police pursuit, the driver of the Ute allegedly struck the motorcycle driver on the intersection between Main Road and Bay Road.

A police spokesperson said the driver of the Ute then allegedly became stuck before abandoning the Ute and allegedly stealing a second vehicle.

“The ute continued onto the footpath and through the front fence of a home before stopping when it became jammed between the fence and the house,” the spokesperson said.

“The alleged driver of the utility was arrested a short time later in the second stolen vehicle.”

Despite paramedics attempting to treat the motorcycle driver, he passed away at the scene.

NSW Police are urging anyone with information relating to the incident to contact Crime Stoppers on 18000 333 000.

