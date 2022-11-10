Motorcyclist Dies In Two-Vehicle Collision In Perth's Southern Suburbs

A motorcyclist has died in a crash in Perth’s southern suburbs on Wednesday evening.

Emergency services were called to the scene of the crash in St James at around 9PM following reports a motorcycle and Toyota Corolla had collided.

The motorcycle was believed to have been travelling south while the Toyota Corolla was travelling north along Hill View Terrace.

Paramedics attempted to treat the 32-year-old motorcycle driver at the scene before transporting him to Royal Perth Hospital for further treatment.

He later passed away in hospital from his injuries.

The driver and occupants of the Toyota Corolla were not injured.

Police are urging anyone with dashcam or CCTV footage of the incident to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

