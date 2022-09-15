Motorcyclist Killed After Colliding With School Bus

A motorcycle rider has died after her bike collided with a school bus on the Gold Coast on Wednesday afternoon.

The woman in her 50’s was riding her motorcycle along Numinbah Road near Murwillumbah when she lost control of her vehicle, crossing into the opposite lane and colliding with a school bus.

Emergency services were called to the scene at around 4PM on Wednesday afternoon where they found the woman in critical condition.

Despite paramedic’s best attempts to save the woman, she passed away at the scene.

The woman was believed to have been travelling with a second motorcyclist who was uninjured.

The school bus was carrying 14 children who were also unharmed during the collision.

Police have shut down Numinbah Road and are urging drivers to seek alternative routes.

Police are asking anyone with information about the collision to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

