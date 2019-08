A local mum says she’s on top of the world after scoring herself a Keno 9 Spot jackpot prize on Friday!

The lucky lady who wishes to remain anonymous has pocketed $464,135.90 from the exciting win at Oonoonba Hotel Motel.

The same nine numbers that she regularly plays for Keno were what got her the stroke of luck!

The almost half a million dollars worth of winnings will be used to buy a motorhome so that she can explore the outbak with her hubby.

Happy travels guys!

