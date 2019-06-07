Motorists Warned Of Traffic Chaos As Ahead Of M4 Closure This Long Weekend

Penrith residents are being warned of significant traffic delays ahead of the closure of the M4 this long weekend.

The M4 will be closed in either direction at The Northern Road with motorists to be diverted up and over the road’s interchange ramps onto alternative routes.

This started at 9pm on Friday night and will cease on Tuesday June 11 at 4am.

This will also heavily affect the Panthers’ round 13 clash agains the Sydney Roosters this Sunday, kicking-off at 4pm at Penrith Stadium.

Motorists are being advised to allow plenty of travel time and take caution in surrounding areas, with crews removing an existing bridge over the motorway.

Double demerits are also in place until 11:59pm Monday June 10.