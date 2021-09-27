"Moulin Rouge! The Musical" Sets New Record At The Tony Awards

Moulin Rouge! The Musical has commanded the Tony Awards with 10 wins and 14 nominations in New York.

Based on Baz Luhrmann’s 2001 Australian film, Moulin Rouge! is the first Australian-produced musical to originate on Broadway.

The accolades are a new record for an Australian-produced musical.

Back in 1996, The King and I earned 8 nominations, winning 4, the 2004 Broadway take of The Boy From Oz racked up 5 nominations (including a win for Hugh Jackman’s work as Peter Allen), Priscilla Queen of the Desert The Musical earned 2 nominations and won 1 whilst King Kong got 3 nominations, including a special Tony Award for Sonny Tilders for their design of Kong.

"Moulin Rouge! The Musical" also had 14 nominations last year.

The Broadway re-opening night curtain call of "Moulin Rouge! The Musical" on Sept 24 was the first public performance since Broadway shut down 18 months ago due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Source: Getty Images

The musical was slated for a Melbourne tour beginning on September 4, but it got rescheduled due to Covid-19. No new date has been set but Carmen Pavlovic, the CEO of Global Creatures and Producer of Moulin Rouge! The Musical, is confident the show will open before the year is out.

“It feels like November or December is the moment out but what that looks like specifically who knows. But I think we can all feel like we don’t have the exact date but the end in sight feels near,” she said.

Pavlovic said the 14 nominations is “exciting”, acknowledging how special it was to finally see the Tony Awards come back.

“It’s a serious moment and people are still recovering from a lot of hardship. It’s much more about an acknowledgment and a celebration of Broadway.”

Get the latest breaking news from SCA newsrooms around Australia. Short, simple and everything you need to know.