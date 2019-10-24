Mount Gambier And Port Lincoln Have Just Recorded Their Hottest October Day In Over 100 Years

You don't need us to tell you that it's hot right now in South Australian.

Adelaide has copped a whopping 38 degree Spring day today, which is just absurd.

But spare a thought for those living outside outside of the metropolitan area, mainly those in Mount Gambier and Port Lincoln who have sweated through record breaking October days.

Temperatures in Port Lincoln reached 39.6, the towns hottest October day in 120 years.

While temps in Mount Gambier hit 34.2 degrees, the Mount's hottest October day since records began 100 years ago!

Don't fret though, there's a cool change sweeping over the state this afternoon with temperatures set to drop dramatically.

Channe 7's Gertie Spurling talks us through SA's October heatwave: