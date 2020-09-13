UPDATE: GAS SUPPLY DISRUPTION AT MOUNT GAMBIER



Mount Gambier gas customers can now re-connect their own supply.



APA Group crews will continue today (Sunday) and tomorrow visit all affected properties to re-connect supply, however, customers happy to re-establish supply themselves can now do so.



They should visit the Australian Gas Networks (AGN) website at www.australiangasnetworks.com.au or the AGN Facebook page at Facebook.com/australiangasnetworks for instructions on the reconnection process. (A PDF of the relight card is attached).

These instructions must be followed exactly. If customers encounter any difficulties with reconnection, they should stop immediately and wait until the APA Group representative visits.



APA Groups will check all re-connections when they visit each property and will re-connect any customers still without supply. APA Group anticipates all customers will re-connected by Monday.



So far, gas supply to approximately 2,000 customers has now been restored.



APA Group manages and operates the South Australian Natural Gas network on behalf of Australian Gas Networks (AGN) Limited.



Updates are available on the APA Group Natural Gas Emergency Hotline on 1800 898 220 or from the National Response Centre on 1800 427 532. A map of the re-light schedule is available on www.australiangasnetworks.com.au