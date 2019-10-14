MOUNT GAMBIER PIONEERS TO ENTER NBL1 IN 2020

Basketball Victoria and the NBL are pleased to announce the Mount Gambier Pioneers will join the NBL1 competition in 2020.

Mount Gambier will be issued an initial one-year licence for the league to bring them in line with the NBL1 foundation licence holders.

NBL1 General Manager, Dean Anglin, said: “Mount Gambier has put in a power of work over the past 12 months to ensure their club is compliant with NBL1 rules.

“We have recognised their hard work and are thrilled to welcome the Pioneers into NBL1 for 2020 and hopefully beyond.

“Mount Gambier has a strong basketball history, with current NBL players Tim Coenraad and Sam McDaniel representing the Pioneers in the past and we are sure they will produce more NBL level talent in the future.”

NBL1 had a highly successful inaugural season, with over 108,000 fans attending games, every game streamed live on YouTube with over 284,000 viewers across the year and over 1.6 million views on social media videos posted by NBL1.

NBL Chief Operating Officer Andy Crook said. “We are pleased to welcome Mount Gambier to NBL1. It will ensure basketball remains strong in the region and gives more players an opportunity develop their game and take the next step at the elite level.”

Mount Gambier Pioneers President Tom Kosch said: “We couldn’t be happier about entering NBL1 in 2020. The team at the Pioneers has worked incredibly hard to get to this point, and we look forward to fielding a competitive men’s and women’s squad next season.

“NBL1 has taken winter basketball in Australia to an unforeseen level of professionalism and we are excited to contribute to the growth of the league.”

Further announcements about the 2020 NBL1 season will be made soon.