

The release of the terminal concepts for Mount Gambier Regional Airport Upgrade marks another important achievement in the progress of this $9.2M project.



A bold and fresh demonstration of modern architectural thinking, the terminal will be embedded in the landscape to create a memorable experience for passengers travelling to and from the Limestone Coast Region.



Key highlights of the terminal design include:



 Sustainability strategies to reduce the project’s impact on the environment in both construction and operation

 Contemporary architectural design to introduce bespoke design elements that support high level functionality and compliance

 A celebration of the region through colour palette, building orientation and use of local materials

 The “hub and spoke” concept for check in, arrivals and departures; the café and hire car facilities

 More efficient traffic access and flow to the terminal for drop off and pickup

Most importantly, the concept has also planned for the future of aviation in the region. The footprint for security screening has been accommodated in the floor space, which in the short term can be used for leasing, events and other commercial activities due to the flexible and dynamic nature of the space and the design.



Council are excited with the fit for purpose design prepared by Ashley Halliday Architects, which was endorsed at Council Meeting 1 July 2019.



The design was developed in consultation with Council staff and Elected Members, aviation consultants and key stakeholders through a well-developed governance model of project management that ensures consultation and communication.



Following the finalisation of the concepts and detailed design, Council is expecting to move into the next phase of the project; being the tender process for construction during August/September 2019 in anticipation of the construction of the terminal to begin in November 2019.

The four part Mount Gambier Regional Airport Upgrade consists of an extended runway, new heavy aircraft apron, airfield ground lighting upgrade and a redeveloped terminal, and is due for completion December 2020.



The Australian Government’s Building Better Regions Fund is funding the Mount Gambier Regional Airport Upgrade with a grant of $3.51M, along with the South Australian Government through the Department of Planning, Transport and Infrastructure ($4.036M), the District Council of Grant ($1.154M) and the City of Mount Gambier ($500,000).



The Mount Gambier Regional Airport Upgrade will act as a catalyst to unlock the potential of the Limestone Coast, provide critical air transport infrastructure and promote economic growth through tourism markets.



For more information on the Mount Gambier Regional Airport Upgrade visit www.dcgrant.sa.gov.au/AirportProject