Mount Morgan Level One Water Restrictions Commence Today!

Things are starting to dry up in Mount Morgan with level one water restrictions commencing today!

According to the City Council, No. 7 Dam has fallen 50 percent below full capacity meaning residents may have to ease up their water usage.

With the Council's drought management plan nudging the region into level one water restrictions, residents are encouraged to cease watering their beloved gardens between the hours of 9AM and 4PM daily, unless of course you're using recycled or bore water!

If you're wanting to know more about the new water restrictions, head to the Fitzroy River Water section of the City Council's website for more info!