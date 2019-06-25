Mounts Master Plan Now In Motion

The local community now has a chance to inform and contribute to the future planning and long-term vision for the Albany Heritage Park by being involved in a process to develop a Mounts Master Plan.



A nature playground, botanical garden, integrated trails and a vitality and events program are just a few of the concept initiatives for Mount Adelaide and Mount Clarence that are being considered as part of the City of Albany’s planning for the Mounts.



Planning for a Mounts Master Plan will provide a strategic way forward for management of the precinct while respecting the significant natural, cultural and recreational assets valued by the Albany community.



City of Albany Mayor Dennis Wellington said establishing a clear vision and framework in the form of a Mounts Master Plan was essential to making sustainable investment and management decisions over time.



“The City of Albany wants to preserve and manage the Mounts well, so everyone can continue to enjoy it now and into the future,” Mayor Wellington said.



“It is also important to recognise the significance of the site for the Menang people, and the history of Albany post European settlement.”



The Mounts Master Summary and survey is available online at the City of Albany website https://bit.ly/2WF38rg. A hard copy of the Mounts Master Summary can be viewed at the Albany Public Library or the City of Albany North Road Administration Building.



Community members are also invited to a number of information sessions around Albany:



Avenue of Honour, Apex Drive

5 July 2019, 10am to 2pm

6 July 2019, 10am to 2pm

Albany Town Hall

12 July 2019, 3pm to 7pm



Albany Surf Life Saving Club, Middleton Beach

13 July 2019, 10am to 2pm



The public comment period opens on 17 June 2019 and will close on 31 July 2019.