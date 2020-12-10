Move Over Mariah, These Local Acts Have Released Christmas Songs For The Silly Season

With more time on their hands this year we've seen some of Australia's best live acts release Christmas songs, just in time for the silly season.

Here's our top picks:

The Teskey Brothers: Dreaming Of A Christmas With You/ Highway Home For Christmas.

The soulful sounds of Melbourne's The Teskey Brothers will go down a treat at any Christmas get together and this ARIA Award winning band have penned two very 2020 related tunes.

More info here

Kingswood: A Kingswood Christmas

This new release from Melbourne rock band Kingswood comes on the old fashioned format, CD!

Piano driven with sound as classic as the car that inspired the band name, it's an album packed with familiar Christmas tunes, acceptable at your Nan's house, questioning if this is the same group responsible for the massive rock hit 'Say You Remember'.

Get your copy here

Vance Joy: Fairytale of New York

Australian music sweetheart Vance Joy has added a soft touch to The Pogues classic Fairytale of New York, performed in his lounge room, with Joy sporting a cheesy Christmas sweater to get you in the festive mood.

Watch here

Want more cool Christmas tunes?

Get Santa Radio on DAB radio, the Triple M App and triplem.com.au

Listen here



For all that matters in Triple M Rock News this week:



Stay across all the latest news and interviews with our best of Triple M Rock playlist!

Get the Triple M app on iTunes or Google Play so you never miss our best stuff!