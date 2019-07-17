Move Over Titans: Why It's Time To Let The Central Coast Bears Join The NRL

There's fresh calls today for the NRL to embrace a new Central Coast Bears team, as the Titans continue to struggle up north.

It comes as a crowd of 15 thousand Coasties packed into Central Coast Stadium on Sunday to watch the Roosters and Cowboys battle it out, dwarfing local crowds attracted by the A-League.

The Bears had their last tilt at gaining an NRL licence back in 2006, only to be overlooked in favour of the Titans..

2GO spoke to Managing Editor of Sporting News Australia, Adam Lucius, about why he reckons it's time for the Gold Coast side to roll over and let the Coast Coast finally have a crack.

Listen Below

<hr/><h3 style="text-align:center">Listen Live & Catch Up On Your Favourite Shows on the 2GO FM App!<br/><a href="https://itunes.apple.com/au/app/2go-fm/id719359306?mt=8">App Store</a> OR <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=au.com.radio2gofm&hl=en_US">Google Play</a></h3><p style="text-align:center"><iframe src="https://giphy.com/embed/1Qn3B3zmt6OTMiLEKF" width="480" height="480" frameBorder="0" class="giphy-embed" allowfullscreen="">

Listen Live & Catch Up On Your Favourite Shows on the 2GO FM App!

App Store OR Google Play