Movember's Piss-Funny Send-Up Of A Charity PSA With Stephen Fry, Bear Grylls & Nicole Scherzinger

Did you know that the word moustache comes from the old Anglo-Saxon word meaning ‘virile badger’?

Or that a Mo is the most efficient way to keep the human body warm, and is even rumoured to repel bullets? Or, that when you shave your face, all the dead skin ends up in any food and drink within a 50 mile radius?

Before watching Facial Hair Facts - Movember’s cheeky send-up of a traditional charity PSA - neither did we. Check it out here:

Throwing their considerable star power behind the men’s health charity this year, the video features British comedian Stephen Fry, Stephen Merchant (The Office, An Idiot Abroad), Hollywood actor David Oyelowo, adventurer and survival expert Bear Grylls, Queer Eye’s Tan France, and (fresh off a stint on Australia’s Got Talent) former Pussycat Doll and self-confessed Mo fanatic, Nicole Scherzinger.

In Australia, the stats are shocking. This year, 3,300 men will die of prostate cancer, while more than 200,000 are living with the disease. Six men a day take their own lives and three out of four suicides are by men. Testicular cancer is the most common cancer in young men.

Mo Bros planning to take part in Movember should sign up at movember.com/facts and start with a cleanly shaven face on Friday 1st November. After that, it’s as simple as letting their moustache grow for the rest of the month. Those taking part can ask friends, family, or colleagues to back their Mo by donating.

You don’t have to Grow to save a bro, anyone can get their mates together and Host an event this Movember. It’s as easy as getting people together for backyard cricket, a group shave-off of facial hair, a BBQ dinner or a movie night. You can also now walk or run for men’s health with Move. Commit to walking or running 60kms over the month. That’s 60kms for the 60 men we lose each hour, every hour to suicide.