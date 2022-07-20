Movie World To Welcome Two New Rides In Major Revamp

A popular Gold Coast theme park is set to welcome a brand-new precinct with two new rides.

Movie World have unveiled plans to introduce a Wizard of Oz precinct to the popular theme park which will include two new roller coasters.

The Wizard of Oz precinct will be the first big addition to the theme park in over five years.

The new precinct will take the place of the Arkham Asylum rollercoaster and is pegged to open in 2024.

Two major rides will be featured in the Wizard of Oz precinct including a multi-launch roller coaster which will be 454 metres long and will reach speeds of up to 70km/hr.

The second roller coaster will be shorter racing coaster reaching a speed of 58km/hr on two 220km tracks.

The new roller coasters will mostly be targeted toward a younger crowd including young children and families.

The news of the new precinct follows the announcement from Sea World of a multi-million-dollar Atlantis-themed revamp.

The new precinct comes as tourism picks up across Queensland following a lengthy quiet period due to Covid pandemic.

The new rides are two of three coming to Movie world over the next two years with a Marvin the Martian themed ride coming to the Kids’ WB! Fun Zone in 2023.

