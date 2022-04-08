MP Craig Kelly Egged During Campaign Rally In South Yarra

Police have commenced an inquiry into an incident where United Australia Party leader Craig Kelly was egged during a rally in Melbourne.

In a video posted to Twitter, Kelly was sitting at Fawkner Park in South Yarra, surrounded by campaign members when a woman proceeds to crack an egg on his head.

The woman accused the controversial senator of being a "nazi-lover".

Police released a statement saying two women are said to be involved in the public attack, as investigations into their identity commenced.

A spokesperson for Mr Kelly spoke on the egging, adding that those responsible would be punished.

"It's disappointing that during an electoral campaign somebody would assault somebody expressing ideas," they said.

"Craig Kelly is well, he's a courageous man who will be back on the campaign trail tomorrow ..We expect charges."

