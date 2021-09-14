Central Coast Labor MPs are calling for an urgent meeting with the Health Minister to discuss the growing Covid concern in the area.

The number of active cases in the Central Coast has more than doubled over the past three days, rising by over 160 in the week alone, including 9 cases today.

MPs call for urgent action after fears the Central Coast is becoming a Covid hotspot

Local MPs have written to Brad Hazzard asking for an urgent health briefing to discuss rapidly rising case numbers on the coast, to stop it from becoming a hotspot.

Member for The Entrance David Mehan believes we need a new plan of attack before it's too late.

“The last thing I want to see is the Central Coast becoming an area of concern and have further restrictions put in place like those unfortunate people in Western Sydney who are locked up in their homes for most of the day.”

This comes after a positive case at Toulkey Public School, which reopened on Tuesday after a deep clean.

