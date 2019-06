This is the stuff of nightmares!

A husband and wife have stumbled across a spider eating an entire possum!

Justine Latton and her husband stumbled across the insane sight whilst on a road trip to Mt Field National Park, near Hobart last weekend!

Now we Hobartians know Mt Field is the place to go when up for some nature but this is a bit insane! A Spider eating a Pygmy Possum is almost unbelievable till you see the photos!

via GIPHY