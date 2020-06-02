Mt Gambier City Council Facilities Re-Opening

Mount Gambier Visitor Centre Visitor Services Ambassador Tracey Martin and the Visitor Centre team are preparing to welcome visitors again from this Friday.

As South Australia progresses to stage two easing of COVID-19 restrictions, City of Mount Gambier sites continue to adapt to ensure community safety and compliance with Government guidelines.

This week will see the Mount Gambier Visitor Centre re-open from 10:00am this Friday 5 June 2020 in time to welcome visitors for the long weekend.

“It is pleasing that once again we can provide information to visitors to our community about all the wonderful attractions we have on offer here in the city,” City of Mount Gambier CEO Andrew Meddle said.

The centre will operate with reduced hours and limited services between the hours of 10:00am to 4:00pm Friday to Monday and 10:00am to 2:00pm Tuesday to Thursday.

Pop-up visitor servicing will also re-commence at tourist hotspots around the city.

With galleries and museums permitted to re-open from 1 June 2020, The Riddoch and Main Corner Complex is preparing to re-open from Thursday to Sunday from 10:00am to 2:00pm each week, commencing Thursday 11 June 2020.

Visitors to the complex will be able to view the ‘Beautiful Enemies’ exhibition in the Cathleen Edkins Gallery by local printmakers Thumbprint Inc and browse the local creations on offer in the Riddoch Gift Shop. Volcano screenings will also be on offer at 11:00am.

The Riddoch and Main Corner Complex team look forward to welcoming both locals and visitors again as we continue to provide a cultural and arts hub in the city. - - The Riddoch and Main Corner Complex Coordinator Talie Teakle

Programs will continue to be delivered online through the #riddochathome campaign via social media channels, with new additions including an online live life drawing class on offer on Friday 19 June 2020.

“Everyone who attends the complex will be required to provide their contact details, sanitise hands and observe social distancing," Ms Teakle said.

“We are fortunate to have a large complex but we will have capacity restrictions in line with physical distancing formulas.”

The Mount Gambier Library has progressed to stage 2 of its phased approach further to re-opening on 18 May 2020.

“We are now able to accommodate up to 20 patrons in the library and have reintroduced limited computer usage, however due to the myriad of restrictions still in place our opening hours remain Monday to Friday from 10:00am to 2:00pm for the foreseeable future,” Mount Gambier Library Manager Georgina Davison said.

The library continues to offer online events including author webinars and weekly favourites such as Storytime, Lego Fan Club, STEAM Club and Baby Bounce through the Mount Gambier Library Facebook page.

Other Council sites, including Carinya Gardens Chapel and Cemetery, continue to adapt to COVID-19 restrictions with stage 2 of the roadmap allowing an increase in the number of mourners permitted at funerals.

“The chapel at Carinya Gardens is able to accommodate up to 50 people, in line with the maximum capacity of the current stage of the roadmap,” Mr Meddle said.

All sites have completed a COVID-Safe Plan and Council is re-enforcing the message from the State Government that all operators that were required to close due to COVID-19 must also create a plan in order to re-open. For more information, visit www.covid-19.sa.gov.au/recovery/create-a-covid-safe-plan

Click here for contact details for all Council sites.