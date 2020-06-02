Mt Gambier City Council Need Your Help Capturing history

With COVID-19 restrictions starting to ease, City of Mount Gambier is calling on the community to share their experiences during the pandemic and be part of the local story ‘My COVID-19’.

Submissions could be short stories or poems, artwork that has been inspired during this time, short films, clips or photographs.

“No matter the material we are aiming to capture history in the making by collating our community’s experiences during this extraordinary time,” Mount Gambier Library Manager Georgina Davison said.

It seemed like almost overnight everyday life was tipped upside down so by capturing history now we hope to enable generations to come to have a glimpse into how our community responded locally and adapted their way of living during COVID-19. - - Mount Gambier Library Manager Georgina Davison

“Changes to socialising, public spaces, schooling and just about everything has been changed during this period and it has impacted us all differently but we’ve all had to adapt the way we live,” Mrs Davison said.

A photograph could be as simple as adaptive working, an empty building, closure signs, the triumphs of learning a new skill or honouring a birthday or special occasion to suit the circumstances.

“A great example is the ANZAC Day commemoration where so many in our community paid their respects at dawn at the end of their driveway or solitary location.”

“There are some great photographs and memories being spoken about and we want to collate and preserve them,” Mrs Davison said.

Schools are also encouraged to participate as a classroom activity or promoting as a home project.

“In some circumstances this period has given people a challenge to be more creative in the way they’ve adapted their routines, but also being more creative in time spent with families,” The Riddoch and Main Corner Coordinator Talie Teakle said.

It is expected the collation will occur over several months as the world continues to adjust to changes brought about by the pandemic.

Submissions can be sent in online at bit.ly/OurCOVID-19Stories or via email to [email protected]

For those who are unable to put pen to paper or email their contribution, Council is offering the chance to record stories for digitisation by phoning the Mount Gambier Library on 8721 2540.

Submissions will be collated into the history collection of the Mount Gambier Library, with a view to hosting an exhibition in future at The Riddoch and Main Corner Complex.

“As a city it will be great to collate these unusual times into a collection of stories, memories and artwork to look back on,” Ms Teakle said.