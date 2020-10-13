Mt Gambier City Council Special Meeting Last Night

A Special Council Meeting was held in the Council Chamber at Civic Centre last night to discuss the resignation of City of Mount Gambier Chief Executive Officer Andrew Meddle and Council’s future direction.

At the meeting, Council noted Mr Meddle’s resignation and his last day in the role will be Monday 2 November 2020. General Manager Community Wellbeing Barbara Cernovskis was appointed as Acting CEO from Tuesday 3 November 2020.

A CEO selection panel has been established to undertake a recruitment process and recommend a preferred candidate to Council. The panel is comprised of Mayor Lynette Martin, Cr Sonya Mezinec, Cr Frank Morello and Cr Paul Jenner and an independent consultant member of the committee, yet to be determined.

After 18 months as CEO, Mr Meddle will return to Murray Bridge after accepting a position with the Department of Environment and Water as the Landscape Board General Manager, Murraylands and Riverland.

“My family has been unable to relocate which has been difficult. Having to deal with the tyranny of distance, a pandemic and moving forward with the largest capital project the City Council has ever undertaken, together with all the usual day to day activities, the role has still been greatly enjoyable and rewarding," Mr Meddle said.

Mr Meddle said his decision to resign from the role was a difficult one.

"The team I have had the honour and privilege to lead have been a warm and welcoming one, who have given me more support that I had expected or deserved. The decision to leave was therefore immensely difficult."

“Had I been able to relocate my family, this would have been a long term, multi-contract role. Although this was not to be, I am proud to have served this community in challenging times and to have helped prepare it for a successful future."

“Having assembled a great team, now is as good a time as any to move forward personally and use the skills and experience I have learned here in a new environment. - - CEO Andrew Meddle