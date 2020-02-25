Mt Gambier City Council Strategic Plan consultation now open

City of Mount Gambier Mayor Lynette Martin OAM is encouraging the community to read the Draft 2020-2024 Strategic Plan and provide feedback to Council.

The City of Mount Gambier is seeking feedback on its 2020 - 2024 Draft Strategic Plan. The draft plan is based on aspirations identified in the Council’s long-term visionary plan, the Futures Paper, and the strategies and actions featured will guide the Council over the next four years.

“City of Mount Gambier is now seeking feedback from the community on the draft document to ensure we are heading in the right direction for the next four years and beyond,” City of Mount Gambier CEO Andrew Meddle said.

With an aspirational vision for Mount Gambier to be ‘an inclusive city where people lead fulfilling lives’, the plan will guide the actions and decisions of the Council through to 2024 and is supported by a number of other strategic documents that underpin the planning for service delivery.

It’s a very exciting time as we set our goals to move ahead to progress projects and improve the vibrancy and liveability of our city. - - City of Mount Gambier Mayor Lynette Martin OAM

The plan is centred around four key goals that carry over from the previous strategic plan - our people, our location, our diverse economy, our climate, natural resources, art, culture and heritage.

“Over the past four years the Council took steps to embed and understand the Futures Paper, which was the result of significant community engagement - this work provides a good evidence base on which to begin our planning for the next four years in the upcoming strategic plan,” Mr Meddle said.

The plan also includes a new theme, ‘our commitment’, which sets out the principles the Council will use in making decisions for the life of the plan.

“The new plan will guide what we do and the ‘our commitment’ theme identifies the values that we will strive to use in all our decision making on behalf of our community,” Mayor Martin said.

The draft document is available to download at www.haveyoursaymountgambier.com.au or in hard copy at the Council office at the Civic Centre, 10 Watson Terrace.

“We are committed to listening and responding to the concerns and ideas of the community and we encourage you to view the draft document and share your thoughts with us,” Mayor Martin said.

The community is invited to provide feedback:

Online at www.haveyoursaymountgambier.com.au

www.haveyoursaymountgambier.com.au By email to [email protected]

In writing addressed to: 2020 – 2024 Draft Strategic Plan, City of Mount Gambier, PO Box 56, Mount Gambier SA 5290, or

Feedback form available at the Civic Centre, 10 Watson Terrace.

Community consultation opens on Monday 24 February 2020 and closes on Sunday 3 May 2020. Council will formally consider all feedback before adopting the final plan in June 2020.