Mt Wellington Cable Car Decision To Be Announced Today

It's a big day for Hobart with the final decision regarding the Mount Wellington Cable Car to be announced this afternoon.

The cable car installation has been an ongoing debate throughout Hobart with many residents openly opposing the development.

Residents further voiced their opposition of the project after a report was released saying the cable car would be a bad idea.

Chairman of the Mount Wellington Cableway company Chris Oldfield is preparing his final pitch claiming the road to Mount Wellington is too dangerous for vehicles.

"At the moment there is a road that is quite frankly, not safe up to the pinnacle, the facilities up top are very poor..."

The proposal for the Cable Car service was submitted almost two years ago and includes a fine-dining restaurant, an amphitheatre with wind-shelter and an all-day cafe.

The decision is set to be announced by the Hobart City Council through a live stream on their YouTube page.

