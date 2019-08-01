Much-Loved North Melbourne Defender Announces His Retirement

Big news in the world of AFL today, with North Melbourne defender Sam Wright announcing his retirement, with his final in the VFL scheduled for this weekend.

The 29 year-old is renowned for his unlucky number of injuries throughout his career at Arden Street and hasn't represented the senior side in two months as a result of his ankle injury.

Between 2016 and 2018, the defender spend a whopping 701 days on the sidelines following surgery on both ankles and a stress reaction in his foot.

Wright announced his retirement on Tuesday, calling it a quits after 136 AFL games over 11 years with North Melbourne. He made a point of attending training with the team, where his memorable intercept, during the 2014 elimination final was played repeatedly on the scoreboard.

Wrights last game will be this Saturday in the VFL against Box Hill at Arden Street.