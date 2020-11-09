Mullet Loving Aussie Band The Chats Pay Tribute To AC/DC With Brand New Song And Film Clip
Image: The Chats, YouTube
The Aussie trio that brought you the hilarious anthem Smoko are back with another awesome new song with an even better film clip.
The ARIA Award nominated QLD three piece have paid tribute to Acca Dacca with their new single ACDC CD, that tells the story of going into Sanity with your Dad and buying your very first CD, in The Chats case it was AC/DC's Back In Black.
The film clip pays tribute to AC/DC's great film clips, including a performance in the back of a truck and bagpipes.
Check it out:
