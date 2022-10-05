Multi Million Dollar Mickleham Quarantine Facility To Be Closed

The Victoria Government have announced plans to close the $500 million Mickleham quarantine facility.

The purpose-built facility is set to close next week after hosting only 2,168 guests since it opened eight months ago.

The Commonwealth funded the facility which was established to house international arrivals during the peak of the Covid pandemic.

The facility was originally set to cost the commonwealth approximately $200 million to build but was later estimated to cost $580 million.

According to Victoria’s police minister Anthony Carbines, the facility is likely to be repurposed.

“Australia needed these facilities before the pandemic first hit – but this important facility now exists as an insurance policy in the event of a future pandemic, or to provide accommodation in emergencies like natural disasters,” he said.

The facility is officially set to be handed over to the commonwealth on January 1, 2023.

The quarantine facility was originally established to house international travellers for their two-week mandatory quarantine period at a cost of $1,500 per adult and $250 per child.

