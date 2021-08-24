Multiple Townsville car dealerships have been allegedly targeted by teens on Monday night.

Police have confirmed six dealerships were broken into between 10 pm and 2 am by a group of four people

Pickering’s, Carmichael Ford, Key Motors, and Rising Sun Honda were a few of the businesses targeted where they tried to steal motorbikes and cars.

Multiple car dealerships targeted in teen crime spree

The offices of the dealerships were broken into where the thieves took the keys for both new and used cars.

A number of cars were stolen from the dealerships and two were written off on the side of the road, not long after taking them from the dealership.

Townsville Crime Services Acting Inspector Dean Cavanagh said significant damage had been done to all businesses including smashed windows and glass, broken chains, and cut padlocks.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

