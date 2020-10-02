MULTIPLE DEATHS IN HORROR CRASH

Three people have been killed in a crash on the Midland Highway this afternoon.

The crash occurred just before 1pm, one kilometre south of Ross.

Investigations indicate that a vehicle towing a caravan was travelling north on the Midland Highway, when a solar panel on the caravan dislodged and fell into the south bound lane.

A vehicle travelling south took evasive action to avoid the solar panel, and has lost control, colliding with a north bound vehicle which was travelling behind the caravan.

The male driver of the southbound vehicle, an adult female passenger and a female child are deceased. A fourth occupant, a male child, has been airlifted to the Royal Hobart Hospital in a serious condition.

The three occupants of the northbound vehicle, a female driver, an adult male passenger and a female child have been transferred to the RHH in a stable condition.

The driver of the vehicle towing the caravan was unaware of the crash and continued to Epping Forest.

“This is a tragedy for all three families. An incident like this is distressing for everyone involved and will have a life long impact for so many people,” said Acting Commander Kate Chambers.

“The driver and his family are understandably distraught and have been offered support.”

Crash Investigation Services are attending the scene and traffic diversions will be in place for several hours.