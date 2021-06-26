Multiple States On High Alert After FIFO Worker Tests Positive For Covid-19

Multiple states are on high alert after a miner tested positive to Coronavirus in the Northern Territory.

There are mounting concern that hundreds of people have been exposed to Covid-19 after a minor who tested positive travelled between multiple states across Australia.

The Bendigo man is believed to have been infected in a Brisbane Quarantine Hotel before hopping on a flight to the Granites Gold Mine, approximately 540km north-west of Alice Springs.

Since the discovery, 900 FIFO workers have departed the mine and been asked to isolate until results are confirmed.

The man is said to have travelled from Bendigo, Victoria to Brisbane, Queensland on June 17th, where he was told to isolate at a Quarantine hotel in Brisbane.

He was given the okay to travel the following day by health authorities as regional Victoria was not considered a direct hotspot.

On June 24th, the man was notified that the Brisbane hotel where he had quarantined had become an exposure site.

70 of 750 other workers have since been classified as close contacts and will be flown to a quarantine centre in Howard Springs.

The man is believed to have travelled between June 18 and June 24, with close to 900 FIFO workers claiming to have travelled between Brisbane, Darwin, Alice Springs and Perth during that time period.

It has not yet been determined which Covid strain the man has, however, NT Chief Minister Michael Gunner says the situation is being treated as high risk.

"...We are assuming it is the Delta variant, the worst-case scenario," he said.

