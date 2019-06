Have you seen this man?

Ricky Atkinson failed to appear at Shepparton Magistrates Court on February 13 and again for further charges on April 29, 2019.



His whereabouts is unknown but in the past he has frequented the Shepparton, Mooroopna and Rushworth areas.



If sighted please call Triple zero (000). If you have information, you can contact CrimeStoppers 1800 333 000.