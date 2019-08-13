Murchison Meteorite Is Celebrating 50 Years!

You'll need to make some SPACE for this event...

Murchison is about to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the meteorite landing next month!

From Friday, September 27th until Sunday, September 29th, there will be a whole bunch of events taking place to commemorate the original meteorite landing back in 1969.

So far, the Murchison Meteorite committee have launched their website which details events happening over September.

The events will include qualified guest speakers who are experts in their fields, so any and all astronomy lovers are encouraged to participate.

Just some of the events include Dinner Under the Stars on the Friday and guest speakers over the Saturday and Sunday.

If you're keen to take part, follow the link to the website for more info!