Murder Charges Laid Over Fatal Crash That Killed Nick Darling

A driver allegedly involved in a fatal crash in Morphett Vale last July has had his charges upgraded.

Initially charged with manslaughter, Michael Charles Henley, 20, who was allegedly behind the wheel of the silver Ford sedan in the fatal hit-and-run now faces murder charges.

Nick Darling, 20, sadly became a statistic when the Toyota HiLux in which he was a passenger was hit on Flaxmill Rd, on July 20 last year.

Prosecutor Clare Mignorance told Magistrate Simon Smart on Wednesday that a new file was being placed.

As new information has come to light, Mr Henley is now charged with murder, endangering life and leaving the scene of an accident after causing death.

Henley's alleged passenger in the vehicle, Joshua Rossborough, has also been charged with impeding an investigation.

His earlier charge of manslaughter has been withdrawn.

Rossborough is also facing additional offences related to breaching Covid requirements.

The duo will reappear in court in April.

