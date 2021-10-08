Police have set up a crime scene after a man was dead inside a home in Brisbane’s East.

Officers arrived at a home at Aster Street in Cannon Hill to conduct a welfare check on Friday afternoon.

Murder investigation launched after man found dead in Cannon Hill

They found the man unresponsive with significant injuries, he was declared dead at the scene.

A second man is now being questioned by Police over the Cannon Hill man’s death.

Anyone with information is being urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or report anonymously online at crimestoppersqld.com.au.

