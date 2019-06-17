After a completely SOLD OUT Premiere Season, Muriel is coming back to Sydney!

This big, brash and very cheeky new musical will play a strictly limited season at the Sydney Lyric Theatre in June 2019. Stuck in a dead-end life in Porpoise Spit, Muriel dreams of the perfect wedding – the dress, the church, the attention. Unfortunately, there’s one thing missing. A groom. Following her dreams to Sydney, Muriel ends up with everything she ever wanted. That’s when things start to go really wrong.

Audiences have fallen in love and critics are raving. “Extraordinary” – The Australian, “The music was sensational” – The Daily Telegraph, ‘A mainstage debut that will be talked about for years…You’re incredible Muriel’ -The Sydney Morning Herald.

Featuring an incredible soundtrack of addictive new songs plus your favourite ABBA hits, this is the show of the year!

WARNING: Strong language, adult themes including suicide, and sex scenes.

What: Muriels Wedding The Musical

When: Multiple Dates | June-September

Where: Sydney Lyric Theatre

