Murrumbidgee Council Calling For Australia Day Awards Nominations

Murrumbidgee Council is calling for nominations for the local Australia Day awards.

Murrumbidgee Council Mayor Ruth McRae said we have a number of awards that recognise the amazing contributions people make in our community.

Cr McRae said this is our chance to acknowledge those people who go the extra mile, whether it be for their community work, in the sporting area, or for an event they have organised.

“I believe this year it’s even more important than ever to publicly recognise the achievers in each of our towns. “It’s been a difficult year for us all, and some people have really made a special effort to help others get through it all,” she said.

Cr McRae said we are so fortunate to have such extraordinary people in our community. Without their commitment and dedication, our communities would be a much different place; they really are the fabric of rural living.

“It’s a great honour for someone to be nominated, and an even greater honour to receive an award,” Cr McRae said.

Each town has various award categories. These include Citizen of the Year, Young Citizen of the Year, Sportsperson of the Year, Sporting Team of the Year, Event/Group of the Year, Environmental Citizen of the Year, and Cultural Award.

The recipients will be announced on Australia Day, with the format of each event depending on Public Health Orders.

If you know of someone deserving of recognition, visit Council’s website at www.murrumbidgee.nsw.gov.au, or contact 1300 676 243 for more information.

Nomination forms are also available at each of Council’s offices. Nominations close 4 December 2020 for Jerilderie, 6 January 2021 for Coleambally and 8 January 2021 for Darlington point.

