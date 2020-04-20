Murrumbidgee Council Education Scholarships Announced

Murrumbidgee Mayor Ruth McRae has announced the three recipients for this year’s council education scholarships.

Cr McRae revealed that Anna Pinnuck, Danielle Mannes and Claire Robb will each receive a $1000 scholarship to help with their university education.

“I warmly congratulate each of the ladies for receiving this scholarship and trust that it will be very beneficial in meeting the many costs associated with higher education study… It cannot be easy for any of our students who have been plunged into online study with the COVID-19 outbreak,” she said.

Cr McRae wants to wish the recipients all the best with their studies.

All recipients said the scholarship will be a great help with their university education.

