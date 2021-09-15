Murrumbidgee Health District Reports Two Covid Cases In Albury
No word on lockdown ruling
Two positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported by the Murrumbidgee Local Health District on Wednesday.
Both are city residents, with one currently cared for in Victoria while the other remains in isolation in Albury.
Urgent case investigations and contact tracing has begun for the two separate cases.
Further reports revealed someone was in Wagga during the infectious period.
While some Victorian and NSW regional areas are beginning to see the light at the end of the tunnel without lockdown, Albury-Wodonga area will now face heightened uncertainty to determine if the virus remains in the rural area.
NSW Deputy Premier John Barilaro previously stated that stay at home orders will apply if any cases emerge.
Residents with symptoms for COVID are being urged to attend testing sites at Lavington Hall (Sunday - Thursday 9am to 5pm) and Albury Showgrounds (Monday - Saturday 8am - 1pm).
