Murrumbidgee Will Be Having A Community Drought Consultation Next Month

Are you in need of some tips as to how to best preserve your water levels?

Well The Department of Industry-Water and WaterNSW will be hosting public consultations in drought effected regions to help the community preserve their water.

Throughout the sessions, attendees will get an update on surface and groundwater availability and incase things start to dry out, proposed management measures.

The NSW Government have already made a few changes to the regions drought stage, now putting Murray, Murrumbidgee and Lachlan at Stage 2 indicating that water supplies are currently shrinking.

If you're not sure where your closest session is being held, we have listed a few of the times and locations for the consultation sessions below...

Hay

Tuesday, June 4th - 2.30PM to 4.30PM

Hay Services Club, 371 Murray Street, Hay

Coleambally

Wednesday, June 5th - 9.30AM to 11.30AM

The Coly Club, 3 Falcon Road, Coleambally

Griffith

Wednesday, June 5th - 1.30PM to 3.30PM

Griffith Ex-Servicemen's Club

6/12 Jondaryan Ave, Griffith

For more information on the sessions, follow the link to the website!