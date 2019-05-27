Murrumbidgee Will Be Having A Community Drought Consultation Next Month

Are you in need of some tips as to how to best preserve your water levels? 

Well The Department of Industry-Water and WaterNSW will be hosting public consultations in drought effected regions to help the community preserve their water. 

Throughout the sessions, attendees will get an update on surface and groundwater availability and incase things start to dry out, proposed management measures. 

The NSW Government have already made a few changes to the regions drought stage, now putting Murray, Murrumbidgee and Lachlan at Stage 2 indicating that water supplies are currently shrinking. 

If you're not sure where your closest session is being held, we have listed a few of the times and locations for the consultation sessions below... 

Hay 

Tuesday, June 4th - 2.30PM to 4.30PM

Hay Services Club, 371 Murray Street, Hay 

Coleambally 

Wednesday, June 5th - 9.30AM to 11.30AM 

The Coly Club, 3 Falcon Road, Coleambally 

Griffith 

Wednesday, June 5th - 1.30PM to 3.30PM 

Griffith Ex-Servicemen's Club

6/12 Jondaryan Ave, Griffith 

For more information on the sessions, follow the link to the website! 

