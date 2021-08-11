Mushroom Group Launch Long Play Music Films Series With Award Winning Film Phil Lynott: Songs For While I'm Away

The much loved Mushgroup is launching their inaugural 2021 LONG PLAY MUSIC FILMS series with the much anticipated, award winning film about Thin Lizzy front man Phil Lynott.

Phil Lynott: Songs For While I'm Away won the Best Doc 2020 at the Doc 'n Roll awards and with features from members of U2, Metallica, Suzi Quatro, Huey Lewis, along with Phil's wife and daughters and more, it's obvious why.

Made up from footage of Thin Lizzy's famous 1978 performance on the Sydney' Opera House steps, it's one for all music fans.

The Australian premiere at the Irish Film Festival with exclusive Q&A with director Emer Reynolds. Phil Lynott: Songs For While I'm Away is in cinemas from September 29 – Tickets on sale from August 19



