Music Producer And Convicted Murderer Phil Spector Has Passed Away, Age 81

Popular music producer, Phil Spector has passed away, age 81.

The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation released a statement saying Spector died of natural causes in hospital on 16th January.

He found fame for changing the sound of pop music in the 1960s, producing top 40 hits in that time and working with The Beatles, George Harrison, John Lennon and Yoko Ono, the Ramones, Ike and Tina Turner and heaps more.



Although he was an incredible producer, his violent behaviour has rightfully overshadowed his music credentials. Spector had a long history of abuse and gunplay his entire career and was convicted of second-degree murder of actress Lana Clarkson and jailed in 2007.

Phil Spector's ex-wife and pop singer Ronnie Spector shared her thoughts on his passing on social media saying: "He was a brilliant producer, but a lousy husband."

See the full post here





Phil Spector, 1939 - 2021





