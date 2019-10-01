MUSIC REVIEW: Country To Country Debuts In Australia And We Had Front Row Seats

TEG Live and AEG Presents brought the very first inaugural Country to Country (C2C) festival down under over the weekend with shows in both Sydney and Brisbane.

Country music fans from all across Australia flocked to the capital cities (some even both!) to catch the stellar line up.

Headlined by Tim McGraw, Kelsea Ballerini and Midland, this all-day indoor festival showcased some the best in the biz as well as some incredible up and coming talent from the U.S and our very own backyard.

We already have Tamworth Country Music Festival, and CMC Rocks QLD locked in our calendars so to be adding another county music event later in the year is perfect to round it all out.

To hear the highlights get the full rundown on C2C in Sydney, check out the full audio review below.

Keep up to date with all the latest C2C news and be the first to find out 2020 lineup here.